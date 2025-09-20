Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (9/26/2025)

WWE has revealed the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

The show will feature WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title in a Triple Threat Match against Jade Cargill and “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.

Also scheduled, Michin and B-Fab will team up to take on Kiana James and Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in tag team action.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.