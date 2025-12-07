Confirmed For Next Year’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Special

After last night’s WWE NXT Deadline Pay-Per-View, the company announced two major title matches for the upcoming NXT New Year’s Evil special.

Newly crowned WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi, known as “The Ruler of NXT,” will defend his title against Je’Von Evans, referred to as “The Young OG.” In addition, Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Kendal Grey, the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion. These matchups were set after Evans and Grey emerged victorious in the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Matches, respectively.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey. For the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/OwNIsQl9pK — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2025