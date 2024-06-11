Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced the lineup for this week’s Clash at the Castle go-home episode of SmackDown.

It was announced that The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa will battle Kevin Owens in a singles match, 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax will go up against The O.C.’s Michin in a singles match, Naomi will face Chelsea Green in singles action, and there will be a brand-new edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) as the special guests.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will also be making appearances on the show.

