Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/4/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

This week, you can expect appearances from the 2025 WWE King of the Ring winner, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring winner, Jade Cargill. Additionally, reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will announce her opponent for WWE Evolution 2. Solo Sikoa’s family will also make an appearance, including the new WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa himself, JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Tala Tonga.

