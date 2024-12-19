Conor McGregor Calls Out Logan Paul, UFC vs. WWE Clash Teased

The back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul is heating up as speculation about a potential boxing bout between the two continues to gain momentum. McGregor recently claimed on social media that preliminary talks for a fight against Paul in India were underway, stirring excitement among fans.

Logan Paul, who made his return to WWE during the Raw Netflix kickoff event, added fuel to the fire by taking a jab at McGregor, using one of the UFC star’s iconic catchphrases during his announcement that he’d officially joined the Raw roster. Not one to back down, McGregor responded with a tweet dismissing Paul’s boxing skills and highlighting their shared affiliation under the TKO Group, the parent company of WWE and UFC.

McGregor’s tweet read:

“TKO Group! UFC vs WWE. There is levels to this, a big sloppy novice is going to find out! TKO KING TITLE #BiggestGenerator#KingofNumbers#Streams#PPV I hold every record and I am coming back to KO this novice and rack in more numbers for the company. #StockMarketIndia#MyHighestPayPacketYet#Thanksforthecheese“

Paul, whose last boxing appearance resulted in a controversial disqualification win over McGregor’s former teammate Dillon Danis, has yet to officially respond to McGregor’s latest remarks. While the potential fight remains unconfirmed, the hype surrounding a UFC vs. WWE crossover bout continues to grow. If this clash of personalities does materialize, it promises to be a spectacle that will draw massive attention and significant pay-per-view numbers.