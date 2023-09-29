Cool Nintendo 64-Style Video Game Intro Released For WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

The cold open video package for the WWE NXT premium live event this weekend has been released.

On Friday, WWE released the cold open video package that will kick off the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 PLE on Saturday night in Bakersfield, California.

The cold open for WWE NXT No Mercy features a tip of the cap to the old Nintendo 64 video game system, with a video game-style opening video to support it.

Check it out below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 results coverage from Bakersfield, CA.