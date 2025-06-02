Cora Jade Expresses Interest In AEW, Fires Back At Backlash Over OnlyFans

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, is wasting no time making moves after her release from the company in May 2025. The former NXT standout spoke with Ariel Helwani about life post-WWE, launching her OnlyFans, the reaction it sparked, and her goals in the wrestling world moving forward—including a potential run in AEW.

Black shared that she sensed the release coming long before it happened, saying she “kind of had a feeling” back in November 2024. The actual call came just minutes after she learned her close friend Bea Priestley’s (Blair Davenport) husband had also been let go. WWE informed her it was “a company decision.”

“I’m really excited to go and, like, do all the things that I haven’t been able to do in the past four years with the platform that I have now,” she said.

Now that her 30-day non-compete clause has expired, Black has hit the ground running. Her in-ring return is booked for June 14th at Black Label Pro, with numerous indie dates across the U.S. and internationally in Canada already locked in.

“I just wanted to get right back on it, like I don’t have time to waste,” Black stated.

Black also launched an OnlyFans account on the same day as her interview, and she had a clear message for critics.

“It’s 2025, and people are still trying to tell women what they can do with their bodies. If I was posting a bikini picture on Instagram a month ago, everyone was happy about it. Now that I’m profiting off it, suddenly it’s a problem? Don’t like it? Don’t subscribe.”

As for her wrestling future, AEW is firmly on her radar.

“I would definitely be open to AEW. I loved my time there [doing Dark matches before WWE]. I have a lot of friends there. I watch all the shows. I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do,” she said. “My 30 days was just yesterday, so not yet [talked to them], but you never know.”

While also open to TNA someday, Black mentioned she wants to distance herself for now due to its ties with WWE. Stardom in Japan remains a dream destination.

“I just know that wherever I do end up, I want to make sure that it’s better than what I was before… and make people be like, oh sh*t. Like, this is the better version of Elayna Black than we’ve ever seen.”

Inspired by the success stories of Matt Cardona and her best friend Chelsea Green, Black is looking to write her own post-WWE success story. And while she’s not closing the door on a WWE return, her focus is firmly on owning this next phase of her journey.

