AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Preview For Tonight (6/4/2025): Denver, CO.

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Dynamite returns tonight with a special live four-hour “FYTER FEST” themed episode from Denver, CO.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the June 4 show, which airs live on TBS and Max:

* Thekla vs. TBA
* The Hurt Syndicate to appear
* FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (Non-Title)
* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart
* Rush & Dralistico & Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Komander
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King (AEW International Title)

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Fyter Fest results.

