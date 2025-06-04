WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/30/2025

Jed I. Goodman reports that the May 30, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network drew 1,383,000 total viewers, matching the exact total from the previous week’s broadcast.

In the key P18-49 demographic, the show earned a 0.34 rating, a slight uptick from the 0.33 rating on May 23.

SmackDown continues to remain steady in both total viewership and the coveted demo as WWE builds toward the Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event.

