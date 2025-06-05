Report: WWE Finalizing Plans To Bring WrestleMania 42 To Las Vegas In 2026

WWE is reportedly in the final stages of locking in Las Vegas, Nevada as the host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, with final logistics revolving around the availability of a suitable venue for the company’s expanding fan experience events.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is close to completing the deal:

“We’re told WWE is finalizing the remaining details of the move to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.”

A critical factor in the planning process has been securing the Las Vegas Convention Center to host “WWE World,” the company’s immersive multi-day fan festival. WWE is aiming to replicate the successful event model used earlier this year, which drew strong praise from fans and media alike.

“One key hurdle was hoping to secure the Las Vegas Convention Center, as the company looks to replicate the exact event model from this past year,” the report noted.

The report also highlights that TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, was not fully on board with proposed alternative venues, which contributed to delays in making the official announcement.

“Additionally, we’ve learned TKO wasn’t sold on using the available convention space at Mandalay Bay, which added to the delay in the announcement.”

Should the plans be finalized, Las Vegas would host WrestleMania for the first time since WrestleMania IX in 1993 — a historic return over three decades in the making. WWE has yet to formally confirm the location, but all signs point to Sin City becoming the epicenter of sports entertainment in April 2026.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest updates on WrestleMania 42 and WWE’s 2026 premium live event schedule.