Updates For WWE Money In The Bank Go-Home Episode Of SmackDown (6/6/2025)

WWE returns with the Money In The Bank “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown on June 6, 2025.

And we’ve got some new matches for the show.

Nick Aldis took to social media to release a video on Thursday, where he announced that everyone involved in the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches on Saturday night, will also be in matches on Friday night.

In one match, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer will join forces to take on Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Also in action will be Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, LA Knight and Andrade. Their matches were not yet announced.

Additionally, John Cena and Logan Paul, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, will all be under the same roof on Friday night.

Join us here on Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.