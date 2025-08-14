Ava Addresses Rumors About Being Involved In A Serious Car Accident

NXT General Manager Ava addressed a false report on her Twitter (X) account regarding her involvement in a serious car accident. She shared a screenshot of a post that incorrectly claimed her father, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, announced that she had been in a serious accident.

The post included a fabricated photo of her in a hospital bed alongside an image of her father looking upset.

The report reads, “Sad news. 15 minutes ago, Dwayne Johnson’s family heartbrokenly announced that Johnson’s daughter, Ava Raine, was in a serious car accident on her way home.”

Ava shot down the rumor right away and wrote, “There is such a special place in hell for people who do stuff like this. Y’ll are so weird.”

Ava appeared multiple times in this week’s episode of NXT, which proves that the post is false as it was shared five days ago.