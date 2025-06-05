WWE NXT Viewership Increases For Show With Mariah May’s Surprise Debut

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The June 3, 2025 edition of NXT on The CW Network brought in 684,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. That marks a week-over-week increase of 34,000 viewers compared to the May 27 episode, which drew 650,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.15 rating—slightly up from last week’s 0.14.

This week’s NXT was highlighted by the surprise debut of former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May, now appearing under the nickname “The Glamour.”