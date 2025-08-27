Backstage News On The Undertaker’s Involvement With AAA

New backstage details have emerged from AAA Triplemanía XXXIII, shedding light on WWE President Nick Khan’s speech to talent and the increasing influence of The Undertaker within the promotion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Khan addressed the AAA roster prior to the event, assuring wrestlers that WWE was not there to “change the company.” According to Fightful Select, while the comments weren’t met with outright hostility, sources described the locker room reaction as one of “heavy skepticism” rather than confidence.

Several talents noted to Fightful that they feel WWE has already “firmly planted their flag” in AAA, raising concerns about how deep the company’s involvement will ultimately go.

In addition, The Undertaker is reportedly set to be around AAA “a lot more” moving forward and has already become an “incredibly influential presence backstage.” This update lines up with previous comments from Triple H, who confirmed that “The Deadman” would continue to take on new roles as part of his long-term WWE contract.

With WWE’s presence in AAA becoming more visible, the reaction from both fans and talent will likely be closely watched in the months ahead.