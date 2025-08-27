Shayna Baszler’s First Post-WWE Match Announced Against Masha Slamovich

Shayna Baszler is officially set for her first match since departing WWE. Prestige Wrestling has announced that “The Queen of Spades” will face “The Russian Dynamite” Masha Slamovich at Prestige Roseland XII on Saturday, October 5.

This marks Baszler’s in-ring return following her WWE release in May, as well as her debut for Prestige Wrestling. Her last match under WWE contract came in April when she competed at GCW’s Bloodsport, an event co-promoted with Josh Barnett.

In a recent interview, Baszler shared that while she is open to working with friends in AEW, she also intends to revisit the independent scene to tie up “unfinished business.”

Prestige confirmed the announcement across their official social media platforms, hyping the showdown as one of the marquee matches for the Roseland XII card.