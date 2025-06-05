WWE Announces Money In The Bank Superstore Coming To Santa Monica

WWE issued the following:

WWE Money in the Bank Superstore is coming to Santa Monica

Get ready LA, the WWE Money in the Bank Superstore is coming to Santa Monica. From Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 9, shop a huge collection of exclusive official WWE Money in the Bank merchandise.

The Superstore will be stocked with replica championship titles, Money in the Bank mini titles, Money in the Bank Los Angeles briefcases, official Superstar apparel, collectibles and much more.

Entray is FREE to the public.

Money in the Bank Superstore

1217 2nd St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Store hours:

Thursday, 6/5: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 6/6: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, 6/7: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, 6/8: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

