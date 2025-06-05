Report: Early Favorites Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Winners

With WWE Money in the Bank 2025 set to take place this Saturday, June 7, new insight from WrestleVotes has shed light on the potential favorites to win this year’s high-stakes ladder matches.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet cautioned fans not to take early predictions as guarantees, emphasizing WWE’s fluid creative process under the current regime.

“When you learn about who may win certain matches, you have to take it with a grain of salt. This is professional wrestling. Things can change… Match winners are never guaranteed, especially in today’s era with the people in control, able to and willing to switch things as they please,” WrestleVotes explained.

That said, sources familiar with WWE’s post-Money in the Bank storyline plans suggest there are clear front-runners on both the men’s and women’s sides.

“We are told to look for these possible winners Saturday at Money in the Bank… for the women, Rhea Ripley or Naomi, and on the men’s side, it sounds an awful lot like Seth Rollins or Solo Sikoa.”

WrestleVotes added that creative has laid out narrative pathways for multiple outcomes, but the majority of scenarios appear to center around those four talents.

“They’re able to do anything they want, but they need to have a story written for each scenario. And we’re hearing most scenarios post-Money in the Bank include these four names as the most likely winners. It’s the best that we can tell you guys. So we’ll see what happens again.”

Confirmed Participants for WWE Money in the Bank 2025:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Seth Rollins

LA Knight

Penta El Zero Miedo

“El Grande Americano” Chad Gable

Solo Sikoa

Andrade

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Naomi

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Alexa Bliss

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 airs live this Saturday, June 7, and promises to shape the main event landscape heading into SummerSlam and beyond. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage, live results, and breaking updates from the event.