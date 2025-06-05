Shotzi Reveals She Was Replaced By Alexa Bliss In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During a recent appearance on Sonya Deville’s show, WWE star Shotzi revealed surprising behind-the-scenes details about her removal from the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match — and how the news was delivered at the very last minute.

Shotzi confirmed she was originally scheduled to participate in the Rumble but was pulled shortly before the event and replaced by former Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, who made her return to a massive reaction.

“I heard mixed messages,” Shotzi said. “A couple of producers said I was always in the Rumble. Then they told me last minute. I don’t know. I was very confused by it, but they didn’t relay anything to me until the day before.”

According to Shotzi, she was contacted just hours before needing to fly out.

“It was like 3 PM the day before the Rumble, and they were like, ‘Can you get on a flight in a couple of hours?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not ready for this.’ I packed my bags — I don’t even know what I put in them. Got to the airport in an hour… and it led to nothing.”

The final update came the day of the event, while Shotzi was already backstage.

“The day of, I got told while I was in the makeup chair that I wasn’t in it.”

Despite the disappointment, Shotzi spoke with understanding and praised Bliss for being supportive, noting that the replacement decision wasn’t in her hands.

“Honestly, if you’re going to take me out for anyone, at least make it be the biggest pop of the night. I have to say, Alexa had no idea someone was getting replaced. She had no idea any of that was going on. She felt so bad and came up to me after and was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. I didn’t even realize they were taking someone out to get me in.’”

Bliss’s return was one of the standout moments of the Rumble, but Shotzi’s story offers an honest glimpse into the unpredictable and fast-paced nature of WWE’s backstage decision-making.