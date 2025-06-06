Former WWE Star Unsure About Future After Release, Talks Missed Creative Opportunities

Former WWE Superstar Katana Chance recently opened up about her WWE release and her uncertain future in professional wrestling during a candid conversation with Chris Van Vliet. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion reflected on her whirlwind career, her unexpected departure, and the personal crossroads she now finds herself at.

When asked directly if she still wants to wrestle, Chance gave an honest and introspective response.

“That’s a good question. I’m not sure… because it could go either way,” she said. “I feel like most people know right away. For me, I’ve gone from one challenge to the next my whole adult life. I went from four years of collegiate gymnastics, straight into American Ninja Warrior for five seasons, and then WWE picked me up right from there. I’ve never really not been under contract. I’ve never had a moment to just stop and ask, ‘What does Kacy want to do?’ So I think it’s going to take a little time to figure that out.”

Chance also detailed what she now sees as subtle warning signs in the weeks leading up to her release—although she didn’t recognize them at the time.

“We had just gotten moved from Raw to SmackDown during the switch-ups, and I was trying to stay positive. At first, I thought, ‘Okay, this could be good—maybe there’s more time for us on SmackDown, more stories.’ But then weeks passed. There was a pay-per-view coming up, and we weren’t involved. After that, we kept pitching ideas—angles, stories, anything. It all just kept getting pushed.”

Chance explained that she and her tag team partner, Kayden Carter, along with Zelina Vega, were set to build toward a six-woman tag match against Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. But the match never materialized.

“There were supposed to be singles matches leading to a tag, leading to the six-woman match. But each week, things just kept getting delayed or dropped. Even during WrestleMania weekend, we were supposed to do something… and the day before, it got pushed.”

Katana recounted the day she was released, revealing that she didn’t expect it at all—until she saw the caller ID.

“I was working out in my garage when my phone rang. It wasn’t a 203 number [WWE’s Connecticut area code], so I ignored it. But when it called again, and my phone said it ‘might be so-and-so,’ I just knew. I answered and thought, ‘Oh, this is it.’ I had played that moment in my head so many times. I felt like I wasn’t even in my body.”

After she hung up, the surreal nature of the call hit her.

“I feel like I should’ve said more or asked questions. But I think I just said, ‘Okay, okay, bye.’ It’s such a weird feeling.”

While she didn’t see the red flags in real time, looking back, Chance realizes they were there.

“At the time, I was trying not to be negative or anxious. But now, retelling it, I’m like… yeah, those were probably signs.”

As for what’s next, Katana isn’t rushing into any decisions. She’s taking this as a rare opportunity to breathe and figure out what she’s truly passionate about outside of contracts, schedules, and constant forward momentum.

