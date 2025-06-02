Cora Jade Opens Up About Body Shaming In WWE

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, now competing under her original ring name Elayna Black, recently sat down with Ariel Helwani and opened up about the struggles she faced early in her WWE career—most notably, being body shamed at just 19 years old.

Black revealed that harmful comments about her appearance came from multiple directions:

“I definitely think things could’ve went differently if it weren’t for certain things like the body shaming thing. I came in at 19 years old, I was like 110 pounds, I was so small. It was constant comments, whether it was from guys who think they were being funny, or, I’m not gonna name names again, but I remember specifically being told that I wasn’t and wouldn’t be champion in that company because I looked like I couldn’t crack an egg.”

She continued, highlighting how those comments deeply affected her:

“Multiple conversations about my body, which I don’t think anyone, especially as another man, should be saying that to a female. I was so young and it created a lot of issues for me body-wise.”

Despite the negativity, Black pushed forward:

“But obviously I gained so much muscle after that. I worked my ass off.”

Now back on the independent scene, Elayna Black has re-embraced her original identity and continues to speak out against the toxic experiences she encountered—while reclaiming her power in and out of the ring.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Elayna Black’s post-WWE journey.