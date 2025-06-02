Cora Jade Reveals She Nearly Died From Ectopic Pregnancy Surgery During WWE Run

Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE NXT, has opened up about a devastating and life-threatening experience that occurred during her time with WWE. Speaking candidly on The Ariel Helwani Show, Black revealed that she underwent emergency surgery in January 2023 after suffering a ruptured ectopic pregnancy—a medical emergency that nearly took her life.

“In January of 2023, I was supposed to wrestle Lyra Valkyria on Tuesday,” Black began. “And long story short, I ended up in emergency surgery in the hospital the night before—literally almost dying and bleeding out because I had an ectopic pregnancy that had failed and exploded.”

The former NXT star shared that at first, she tried to push through the symptoms, not realizing the severity of the situation.

“I had the wrestler mentality. I was just thinking, ‘I just have to get through the match tomorrow.’ I knew something was wrong, but I thought I could tough it out.”

The condition was linked to complications involving her IUD birth control, a known risk factor for ectopic pregnancies. In her case, the pregnancy ruptured, resulting in internal bleeding and requiring emergency surgery.

“The doctors had to remove my left fallopian tube,” Black revealed. “It was incredibly scary.”

Black admitted that the physical trauma was only the beginning. The emotional toll was severe.

“I was bummed about missing Stand & Deliver that year,” she admitted. “But honestly, after I came back those few months I was just the most mentally depressed I have ever been in my life.”

This revelation comes just weeks after her WWE release in May 2025, as Black has been gradually opening up about personal and professional struggles. She has also returned to using her Elayna Black ring name, launched an OnlyFans, and begun accepting independent bookings now that her 30-day non-compete has expired.

The former WWE star’s transparency is already resonating deeply with fans, as she reclaims her identity and career path post-WWE.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on Elayna Black’s journey and future bookings.