Corey Graves Reveals He’s Been Cleared To Wrestle

Corey Graves has revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and would consider a return to the ring—though he admits he currently lacks the motivation to get back into full in-ring shape.

Speaking with TV Insider, Graves addressed the possibility of wrestling again after transitioning to commentary due to concussion-related issues earlier in his career:

“I got medically cleared a couple of years ago,” Graves said. “I started to get back in shape. A lot of things changed within the company as far as everything. So I don’t foresee that happening in the foreseeable future if at all.”

Despite being cleared, Graves made it clear that the physical demands of returning are a major factor holding him back:

“One major reason being is I don’t feel like staying in ring shape because it’s a lot of work,” Graves said. “I have the luxury of wearing a suit on TV. I like not watching what I eat.”

Still, he stopped short of ruling it out entirely, leaving the door open if the right situation were to arise:

“Never say never,” Graves said. “I think if the right opportunity presented itself, whether that be in WWE or AAA, I would probably jump at the chance. At the same time, it’s not something I’m actively pursuing at the moment.”

Graves has been a key voice on WWE programming for nearly a decade, having stepped away from active competition due to concussion concerns. Occasional physical moments on TV—including interactions with Brock Lesnar—have continued to fuel speculation about a potential in-ring return.