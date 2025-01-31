Cryptic Color Bar Vengeance Day Teaser Removed From WWE NXT Replay

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW ended with the company airing a cryptic color bar teaser for Vengeance Day. The teaser started with the words “WWE TRANSMISSION” and was later replaced with “VENGEANCE DAY.”

According to PWInsider.com, this week’s episode of NXT has been added to the WWE Network, and the cryptic color bar teaser for Vengeance Day has been removed. The “Copyright 2025 WWE” notice, which initially appeared in the teaser, now shows Bianca Belair and Naomi celebrating their victory.