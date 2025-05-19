Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The latest betting odds have been released for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event taking place on May 24, 2025, courtesy of BetOnline.ag. These early numbers provide a strong indication of how oddsmakers see the outcomes playing out heading into the stacked event.

Below is a look at the current favorites and underdogs for each of the marquee matches. Remember: A minus sign (-) indicates the favorite, and the plus sign (+) designates the underdog.

John Cena vs. R-Truth

John Cena : -5000

R-Truth: +1200

Cena is the overwhelming favorite as expected, with oddsmakers not giving R-Truth much of a chance to pull off the upset.

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest : -250

Drew McIntyre: +170

The World Heavyweight Champion is favored here, but McIntyre’s underdog status suggests a competitive affair inside the cage.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Rollins & Breakker : -1000

Punk & Zayn: +550

Despite CM Punk’s return to in-ring action, the odds heavily favor Rollins and Breakker as the dominant force heading into this tag team clash.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

Jey Uso : -3000

Logan Paul: +900

Uso remains a firm favorite to retain his title, but Paul’s wildcard status continues to keep fans—and perhaps oddsmakers—on alert.

Saturday Night's Main Event