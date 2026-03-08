Current Lineup For March 17 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the current lineup for the March 17 episode of NXT, which will take place at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

In a featured match, Fatal Influence’s NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne, will defend her title against Sol Ruca and ZARIA in a Triple Threat Match. This is the only match announced for the show so far.

The matchup was made during the NXT Vengeance Day 2026 premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, when Interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone entered the ring to introduce Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates. ZARIA interrupted and laid claim to the NXT Women’s Title, which led to Ruca addressing both Jayne and her former tag team partner.

Following these exchanges, Stone announced that Jayne would defend her championship against both Ruca and ZARIA in a Triple Threat Match on March 17. The segment concluded with a chaotic brawl, leaving the Fatal Influence members standing tall.

For context, ZARIA had previously turned on Ruca before Ruca’s NXT Women’s Title match on the February 24 episode, allowing Jayne to retain her title. Ruca then returned the favor on Tuesday by interfering in the championship match between ZARIA and Jayne, resulting in a no contest.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.