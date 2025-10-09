Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the matches announced, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. will face Lexis King in a non-title match.

Additionally, TNA’s Matt Cardona will take on Josh Briggs in another singles match, and “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will face ZARIA in singles action. There will also be a Battle Royal for a chance to compete for the NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc.

