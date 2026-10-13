Current Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

In the women’s division, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will face Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. In the men’s division, World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns of The Bloodline will battle Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Last year’s Crown Jewel Championships were won by “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Liv Morgan, who defeated “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, respectively.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will be held on Saturday, November 7th, at the Riyadh Season Stadium in KAFD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The champions at the top of the industry. The @WWE World Champion.

The Undisputed @WWE Champion. ROMAN REIGNS. SAMI ZAYN. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/s6XMzlWZu8 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2026