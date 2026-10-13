Stephanie Vaquer Addresses Ankle Injury After WWE Money In The Bank

On Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which followed the Money in the Bank event, former Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer appeared in a backstage segment with Jackie Redmond. Vaquer was using crutches due to an ankle injury when she was confronted by Becky Lynch. Lynch was upset because Liv Morgan had won the Women’s World Title at Money in the Bank, defeating both Vaquer and Lynch.

Lynch blamed Vaquer for their loss, pointing out her injury. In response, Vaquer dismissed the severity of her condition, stating it was “nothing” and that she expected to be out for only “a few days.” Vaquer asserted that she didn’t need to hold the championship to take on Lynch, to which Lynch replied, “I’ll be waiting.”

WWE has not provided an official update on Vaquer’s injury or health status beyond her comments in the segment, but further information will be released as it becomes available.