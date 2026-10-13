WWE RAW Results – October 12, 2026

WWE Raw aired live from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, featuring the fallout from Money In The Bank. PENTA celebrated becoming Mr. Money In The Bank before Bron Breakker attacked an injured Je’Von Evans, Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix, Roxanne Perez defeated WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, and Carmelo Hayes aligned himself with 946 during a chaotic main event against The Bloodline.

Commentators: Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

PENTA, Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker Segment

PENTA opened the show with his newly won Money In The Bank briefcase. He thanked the crowd and expressed his respect for everyone he competed against in the ladder match.

PENTA reflected on fighting for every opportunity throughout his 20-year career, saying nothing had ever been handed to him. Winning Money In The Bank gave him the power to choose when and where to challenge for a world championship. He warned WWE’s champions to watch their backs, promising to become world champion when he eventually cashed in.

An injured Je’Von Evans walked to the ring with his right arm in a sling, taped ribs and a noticeable limp. Evans revealed that WWE officials had attempted to send him home, but he refused to miss Raw regardless of how many ribs he had broken or how badly his head hurt.

Evans congratulated PENTA face-to-face, saying nobody deserved the briefcase more. He told PENTA that he and the WWE Universe were proud of him before the two embraced.

Bron Breakker suddenly entered the ring and Speared Evans. Breakker immediately retreated while PENTA checked on the fallen Young OG.

Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass

Big Cass opened with a knee to Rey Mysterio’s midsection, but Mysterio used his speed to send Cass into the turnbuckles and attack his legs.

Mysterio slapped Cass and lured him toward the steel steps. When Cass attempted to kick them, Mysterio disappeared behind the stairs and reappeared on the apron. Cass caught Mysterio in midair, but Rey countered with a hurricanrana into the barricade.

Mysterio avoided a Big Boot and dropkicked Cass to the floor. Cass evaded a baseball-slide dropkick and drove Mysterio back-first into the barricade before taking control.

After the commercial break, Mysterio escaped a vertical suplex with three knee strikes, but Cass stopped his momentum with a clothesline for a two-count. Cass continued overpowering Mysterio and positioned him on the top turnbuckle.

Mysterio fought him off with two boots and landed a flying seated senton, followed by another running seated senton. Cass tried to answer with a powerbomb, but Mysterio countered into another seated senton.

Rey sent Cass outside, connected with a 619 to the back of his head and converted a suicide dive into a spinning DDT on the floor. Cass later swept Mysterio’s legs, but Rey struck his left ankle with a 619 and dropkicked him into the middle rope.

Cass blocked another 619 attempt with an elbow and began rag-dolling Mysterio in the corner. As the referee checked on Rey, Cass became distracted by Dragon Lee at ringside.

Cass attempted a Big Boot, but Lee avoided it and struck him with an enzuigiri from the apron. Cass fell against the middle rope, allowing Mysterio to connect with the 619 and a springboard victory roll for the pin.

Winner: Rey Mysterio via Pinfall

946 Sends a Warning to The Bloodline

A video package recapped the rivalry between The Bloodline and 946.

In a selfie-style promo, OTM warned The Bloodline that if they intended to fire shots, they had better not miss. Royce Keys said Solo Sikoa and The Usos would discover that there was strength in numbers because nobody was safe.

Adam Pearce Gives Chad Patton His Main Event Assignment

Backstage, Adam Pearce instructed senior referee Chad Patton to officiate the main event.

Patton asked whether the assignment was punishment, but Pearce said he needed his most experienced official because neither 946 nor The Bloodline would listen to anyone.

Pearce told Patton not to worry about strictly enforcing the rules. His only responsibilities were to maintain as much order as possible, record a pinfall or submission and leave the ring in one piece.

Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez Segment

Liv Morgan celebrated regaining the Women’s World Championship, declaring that the title had returned to its rightful home in The Judgment Day. With her issues involving Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer seemingly behind her, Liv said she could focus on becoming a two-time Crown Jewel winner.

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green interrupted and said she wanted to stand face-to-face with her Crown Jewel opponent. Chelsea claimed she respected Liv’s tenacity and looked forward to their match before offering a handshake.

Liv refused, saying handshakes were reserved for equals. She dismissed Chelsea as neither a fighting champion nor a legitimate champion. Liv also noted that Tiffany Stratton had been injured after becoming Ms. Money In The Bank, leaving Chelsea without any credible protection.

Chelsea said she had been underestimated throughout her career and welcomed Liv making the same mistake. She promised to work relentlessly before pinning Liv at Crown Jewel and forcing her to show respect. Chelsea then called Liv “Dominik Mysterio’s placeholder girlfriend.”

Roxanne Perez entered and accused Chelsea of embarrassing herself. Perez said Chelsea could not defeat Liv, Raquel Rodriguez or The Prodigy.

Chelsea challenged Perez to prove it in a match that night. A referee entered the ring and announced that Adam Pearce had made the impromptu contest official.

Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez with The Judgment Day

The match began during the commercial break, with Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez initially fighting on the floor before beating the referee’s count.

Back inside, Green controlled Perez’s wrist and sent her face-first into the canvas before earning a two-count with La Magistral. Perez grabbed Green’s hair and applied a side headlock, but Green responded with a shoulder tackle and headlock takeover.

Perez used a cartwheel to avoid Green and slapped her across the face. Green swept Perez’s legs, returned the slap and blew a kiss toward Liv Morgan.

Green sent Perez into the middle rope, landed a running Meteora and followed with a sliding faceplant. Perez later avoided Green in the corner and connected with a running uppercut, but Chelsea regained control by repeatedly driving Perez’s head into the turnbuckles and delivering a missile dropkick.

After the commercial break, Green connected with two Japanese arm drags, a step-up enzuigiri and the Rough Ryder for a near fall. Perez countered a sliding faceplant with a rolling crucifix and transitioned into the Crossface.

Green rolled Perez over for two, but Perez answered with La Mistica and a Shining Wizard for another near fall. Green avoided Pop Rox, while Perez escaped the Unprettier before absorbing a release German suplex.

Liv tripped Chelsea behind the referee’s back. Green grabbed Liv by the hair, allowing Perez to attack from behind with a running uppercut.

Perez attempted a double-springboard moonsault, but Green raised her knees. Raquel Rodriguez then interfered, but Chelsea shoved Perez into her. Green followed with a suicide dive before sending Perez back inside.

Chelsea also launched Liv over the announce table. When Green returned to the ring, Perez caught her with a spinning back kick and Pop Rox for the victory.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

After the match, Liv returned to taunt Chelsea. Green slapped her across the mouth, prompting The Judgment Day to overwhelm the WWE Women’s Champion. Liv finished the assault with Oblivion and stood over her Crown Jewel opponent.

Tension Within The Bloodline

Backstage, Jimmy Uso told Jey Uso that they needed to remain united for the main event.

Solo Sikoa entered, and Jey informed him that The Usos were the captains. Whatever strategy they called, Solo would be expected to follow it.

Solo replied that The Usos were not his captains and Roman Reigns was not his Tribal Chief. When Jey questioned Solo’s relationship with Roman, Solo said that was between him and The OTC.

Solo argued that The Usos should follow his lead instead. Jimmy attempted to defuse the confrontation and reminded everyone that they needed to work together against 946.

Oba Femi and Paul Heyman Segment

Oba Femi entered in a good mood following his victory over Bronson Reed at Money In The Bank.

Femi mocked Reed’s promises of delivering Tsunami after Tsunami, joking that Louisiana had nothing but still waters, calm rivers and blue skies. He said Reed had doubted the hype surrounding him, so The Ruler gave him a crash course.

According to Femi, Reed learned the same lesson already taught to Bron Breakker and everyone else who challenged him: regardless of size, speed, strength, accomplishments or family connections, everyone would eventually bend the knee.

With The Vision now understanding that lesson, Femi said he could leave them in the rear-view mirror and continue pursuing his destiny.

Paul Heyman interrupted and agreed that Femi’s destiny was to lead WWE into the future. Heyman recalled warning Reed that one Tsunami would not be sufficient. Femi became the first man to survive the move, and Heyman said his performance at Money In The Bank was even better than his matches against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Heyman called Femi “the guy” and began framing him as the future vision of WWE. Femi immediately recognized where the speech was heading.

Femi stopped Heyman and made clear that he was neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns. Those men may have been Paul Heyman Guys, but Femi declared himself an Oba Femi Guy.

IYO SKY Finds Her Next Challenger

Backstage, IYO SKY spoke with Adam Pearce about finding her next challenger.

Lyra Valkyria interrupted and complained that Pearce had ignored her concerns for two years. She demanded action against Bayley, noting that she had defeated Bayley twice but continued to be followed and threatened by her.

Valkyria said she no longer felt safe and wanted security. She noticed Bayley lurking in the background with a smirk, but Pearce pointed out that Bayley was employed by WWE and permitted to be there.

After Valkyria stormed away, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted Pearce and SKY. Perez argued that defeating WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green entitled her to a title opportunity.

Pearce suggested that Perez speak to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about challenging Chelsea. Raquel then claimed everyone had forgotten about IYO and recalled when she used to mean something on Raw.

An offended SKY told Pearce that she had found her next challenger before walking away.

LA Knight Speaks With Solo Sikoa

Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight about his match against Roman Reigns.

Knight rejected any praise because he had failed to accomplish his goal. Solo Sikoa interrupted and said Knight deserved his flowers after taking Roman to the limit.

When Knight mentioned The Bloodline, Solo insisted he had not rejoined the family. Knight responded sarcastically before telling Solo they were good and walking away.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Fenix

Chad Gable and Rey Fenix exchanged holds and counters during the opening minutes before reaching a stalemate and shaking hands.

Fenix quickened the pace with a running hurricanrana. Gable countered a headscissors attempt into the Ankle Lock, forcing Fenix to reach the bottom rope.

Fenix catapulted Gable outside and sent him into the apron with a headscissors before landing an Orihara moonsault.

After the commercial break, Gable caught Fenix in midair with a bridging Northern Lights suplex for a two-count. Fenix responded with a deep arm drag, but Gable followed with a side Russian leg sweep and moonsault for another near fall.

Fenix blocked Chaos Theory and escaped another Ankle Lock with several up-kicks. Gable prevented a Handspring Cutter and earned a two-count, but Fenix responded with a rebound spinning heel kick.

Gable countered a roll-through cutter with an Angle Slam for two. On the outside, Fenix landed the Goodbye Amigo Kick and a diving dropkick into the timekeeper’s barricade. Gable answered with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the same barricade.

Back inside, Fenix connected with the roll-through cutter and superkicked Gable in midair. He followed with a sit-out double-underhook facebuster, but Gable survived.

Gable caught Fenix and delivered three German suplexes for another near fall. Fenix recovered with a springboard hurricanrana and double-springboard moonsault.

Another Goodbye Amigo Kick and a Frog Splash earned Fenix a close two-count. Fenix placed Gable on the top turnbuckle and attempted the Mexican Muscle Buster, but Gable landed on his feet.

The champion avoided another rebound spinning heel kick and applied the Ankle Lock. Fenix escaped and briefly applied an ankle lock of his own before Gable regained control.

Fenix repeatedly kicked Gable in the face, but Gable grapevined the leg. Fenix reached the ropes to force the break as Gable began bleeding.

Fenix sent Gable into the turnbuckles, but the champion responded with a release German suplex. After stumbling against the ropes, Gable was placed on the top turnbuckle.

Fenix attempted another Mexican Muscle Buster, but Gable countered in midair and trapped him in a grapevine Ankle Lock. With nowhere to escape, Fenix submitted.

Winner and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Chad Gable via Submission

Ethan Page Attacks Rey Fenix

WWE aired a trailer for Agent of Shadows, a ReelShort production starring Drew McIntyre scheduled for release on October 23.

Later, Jackie Redmond interviewed Rey Fenix. Fenix called his match against Chad Gable incredible and said he wanted another opportunity against the Intercontinental Champion soon.

Ethan Page interrupted and accused Fenix of squandering an opportunity he had stolen from him. Page said the match proved Fenix could not defeat Gable and ordered him to stay away from his opportunities.

Fenix called Page stupid, prompting Page to attack him and throw him into several production crates. Page continued raining down punches until Gable arrived to make the save.

Page retreated while Gable called for medical assistance.

Stephanie Vaquer Injury Update

Byron Saxton reported that Stephanie Vaquer had suffered an ankle injury at Money In The Bank.

Vaquer emerged from the trainer’s room and insisted she would be fine. She admitted being disappointed about losing the Women’s World Championship after choosing the match stipulation herself but said every defeat made her stronger.

Becky Lynch interrupted and blamed Vaquer for leaving Money In The Bank without the championship. Becky claimed she had ensured Stephanie became champion in Chile, only for Vaquer to cause both of them to lose.

Vaquer replied that Liv Morgan would have defeated Becky the previous week if she had not intervened. Becky said the only favor Vaquer had done was reveal her true character.

Stephanie argued that she lost the match, not Becky, and said she no longer respected her. Despite the ankle injury, Vaquer insisted she did not need a championship to beat Becky.

Becky told her not to wait too long because she would be ready.

WWE subsequently confirmed that Roman Reigns would face Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel.

It was also announced that Roman would appear on the following week’s Raw from San Diego, California, while Joe Hendry would face JD McDonagh.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Bloodline vs. 946 with Jaida Parker

Jaida Parker played mind games with The Bloodline before the bell, and the match immediately erupted into a six-man brawl.

Solo Sikoa fought Royce Keys around ringside, while Jey Uso attacked Lucien Price and Jimmy Uso battled Bronco Nima. Keys threw Solo over the timekeeper’s barricade, Nima dropped Jey with a Big Boot and Price headbutted Jimmy.

Solo threw a chair at Keys before Nima attacked him from behind. Jey launched himself onto the field with a suicide dive, while Jimmy followed with Uso in the Wind.

Once the action settled, Jimmy returned Price to the ring and attacked with chops and an uppercut. Keys tripped Jimmy from the floor, allowing Price to clothesline him and begin an extended period of control for 946.

Keys, Nima and Price isolated Jimmy with frequent tags. Nima knocked Jey from the apron, stood on Jimmy’s neck and drove him shoulder-first into the ring post.

Price threw Jey into the LED board while 946 continued dismantling Jimmy. Keys prevented Jimmy from tagging by knocking Solo and Jey from the apron before crushing him with a body avalanche.

OTM attempted a double Samoan Drop, but Jey intervened. Jey traded strikes with Nima before Spearing him.

Solo and Keys received tags. Solo entered with two clotheslines, a Samoan Drop, two running hip attacks and the Spinning Solo for a near fall.

Parker pulled referee Chad Patton out of the ring and threw him over the barricade. Solo confronted Parker before launching Nima over the top rope.

Nima pulled Solo outside and drove him face-first into the ring post. Jimmy came off the steps with a flying right hand, but Price stopped his attempted Superkick and delivered a uranage on the apron.

Jey struck Price with a Superkick before The Usos combined for another. They dumped Price into the crowd, but Nima clotheslined both brothers over the barricade.

The Usos and OTM continued fighting through the crowd, where Nima attacked the brothers with trash cans. Keys cleared the announce table and repositioned the steel steps.

OTM choked Jimmy with their boots until Jey launched himself from the railing with a flying crossbody. Parker responded with a flying crossbody of her own from the same position.

Keys brought Solo onto the steel steps and talked trash, but Solo escaped and delivered a Samoan Drop through the announce table.

Solo rolled Keys into the ring and landed a top-rope splash. As he prepared for the Samoan Spike, Carmelo Hayes suddenly attacked him with a crowbar.

Hayes helped Keys to his feet and continued striking Solo with the weapon. Keys followed with the Ultimate Spinebuster.

Hayes and Keys attacked The Usos, with Hayes delivering additional crowbar shots. OTM then hit the brothers with a double Samoan Drop.

Keys instructed Jey to tell Roman Reigns that nobody was safe. Keys sat on a chair as Carmelo Hayes, Jaida Parker and the rest of 946 stood over The Bloodline to close the show.

Result: No Contest