Carmelo Hayes Revealed As New Member Of The 946

Carmelo Hayes made a surprise return to WWE television during the October 12 episode of Monday Night Raw, revealing himself as the newest member of The 946 in a shocking conclusion to the show’s main event.

The former NXT Champion had been absent from WWE programming for nearly two months, with his unexpected appearance marking both his return to television and a move from SmackDown to Raw.

The revelation came during the six-man tag team main event featuring Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of The 946 against Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

The match descended into chaos as all six competitors battled around ringside and into the crowd.

Sikoa eventually gained the upper hand, delivering a Samoan drop to Keys through the commentary table before returning to the ring and connecting with a frog splash.

As Sikoa prepared to finish the match with the Samoan Spike, a masked individual wearing The 946’s attire entered the ring and attacked him from behind with a crowbar.

The attacker then removed his bandana, revealing himself to be Carmelo Hayes.

The interference resulted in the match being ruled a no contest, but the attack continued after the bell.

Hayes joined Nima and Price in assaulting Sikoa and The Usos, with Nima and Price restraining their opponents while Hayes repeatedly struck them with the crowbar.

The closing angle confirmed Hayes as the latest addition to The 946, joining Jaida Parker among the faction’s recent recruits.

His arrival further strengthens the group’s presence on WWE television while escalating its ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline.

Hayes’ appearance was particularly unexpected given that he had previously been assigned to Friday Night SmackDown.

His last televised match took place on August 14, when he challenged Baron Corbin for the United States Championship in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hayes had remained off WWE television since that defeat, with no official explanation provided for his absence.

Interestingly, the former NXT Champion fueled speculation about his future less than 24 hours before his Raw return by changing his X profile picture to an entirely black image.

Around the same time, AEW star MJF shared a throwback photograph of himself and Hayes from their days on the independent wrestling circuit, further attracting attention to Hayes’ absence.

The social media activity prompted questions about his status with WWE, although there had been no reports indicating that he was leaving the company.

Monday’s closing segment ultimately provided an answer to the speculation, with Hayes returning in a prominent storyline role as part of The 946.

The development also adds another major name to the faction as its conflict with Solo Sikoa and The Usos continues following the post-Money in the Bank edition of Raw.