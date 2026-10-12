WWE Files New Trademark For Popular RAW Faction

WWE has taken another step toward securing the rights to one of its prominent factions, submitting a new trademark application for “The Vision.”

According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE filed the application on October 9, 2026, seeking trademark protection for the faction’s name in connection with professional wrestling entertainment services.

The Vision has become a featured group on Monday Night Raw, which airs weekly on Netflix.

The faction’s current lineup consists of Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed and Maxxine Dupri.

The trademark application falls under International Class 041, covering a broad range of entertainment-related services, including live professional wrestling performances, televised programming, digital content and online fan engagement.

The filing also encompasses wrestling news and information, sports entertainment websites, fan club activities, newsletters, blogs and events organized for wrestling fans.

The official description submitted by WWE reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The application represents WWE’s latest effort to protect intellectual property associated with its television programming and on-screen characters.

While the filing does not necessarily indicate any immediate creative changes for The Vision, it demonstrates WWE’s intention to secure trademark rights to the faction’s name for use across its entertainment platforms.

The Vision continues to be featured on WWE Raw as the company develops ongoing storylines involving its members.