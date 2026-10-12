Drew McIntyre Promotes WWE’s First Micro-Drama, Agent Of Shadows

Drew McIntyre spent time in Los Angeles, California, last week participating in media appearances to promote WWE’s upcoming entertainment project, Agent of Shadows.

The production marks WWE’s first collaboration with ReelShort in the micro-drama format and is scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 23.

McIntyre is featured alongside several WWE Superstars and personalities, including Joe Hendry, Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys, Booker T, Michael Hayes, Nikkita Lyons, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The official trailer for Agent of Shadows debuted during WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on October 10, providing fans with their first look at the project.

The upcoming release represents another expansion of WWE’s entertainment content beyond its traditional weekly television programming and premium live events.