Cody Rhodes Says He’d Like to See Travis Scott Work With WWE Again

Cody Rhodes has revealed that there was never any legitimate animosity between himself and Travis Scott following the rapper’s involvement in the shocking attack at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

The memorable segment saw Rhodes reject The Rock’s demand for his soul, leading to a brutal assault involving Rock, a newly heel-turned John Cena and Scott.

During the attack, Scott struck Rhodes across the face while the then-WWE Champion was down, leaving him with a black eye ahead of WrestleMania.

Despite the physical nature of the incident, Rhodes has made it clear that he holds no resentment toward the musician.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, Rhodes was asked whether Travis Scott sneakers had been banned from his household following the incident.

Rhodes laughed off the suggestion, revealing that his wife, Brandi Rhodes, had continued wearing Scott’s footwear despite what happened.

“Well, the Travis Scott of it all, the pair that Brandi [Cody’s wife] did wear those, and I don’t think she gave a damn that he put the big old—I don’t even know what we’d call his hand. It was like a frying pan. He’s got a big hand. And no, there was never any heat. We love Travis Scott.”

Rhodes also expressed interest in seeing Scott return to WWE programming, suggesting that the rapper’s involvement had been temporarily put on hold following the high-profile appearance.

“I’d like to see Travis Scott back doing something with WWE. It was wonderful, but they were, I think, shunned a little bit, you know, put on ice for a little bit.”

The former WWE Champion then shared a previously untold story about Scott’s actions behind the scenes, revealing that the rapper had helped recover an expensive watch that came loose during the attack.

Rhodes explained that the incident occurred while he was being beaten down in Toronto, with fellow rapper Drake watching from the front row.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever said this. He left a pair for me, and then I knew not only did I feel like we were maybe cool, but also I felt like maybe we bonded as wrestlers, like a wrestler bond, when I’m getting beat up in Toronto and I’m bleeding like a stuck pig, and then Drake is sitting in the front row watching.”

Rhodes admitted that he never had the opportunity to introduce himself to Drake because of the circumstances surrounding the segment.

“I never got to say hi to Drake, so hi to Drake. That was a bummer. I was laying there getting my ass kicked, but my watch came off. I think John put it on his hand and punched me with it, and that was a whole thing.”

According to Rhodes, Scott personally recovered the watch and made sure it was returned to him while he was receiving medical attention backstage.

“But I then went to the training room. They’re stitching me up and doing all this stuff. He is the one who got the watch. Travis is the one who got the watch, put it in his pocket, and made sure it got back to me. That’s man stuff. That’s pro. So I always appreciated that greatly.”

Rhodes’ comments offer a different perspective on the widely discussed Elimination Chamber segment, which generated significant attention because of Scott’s physical involvement in the attack.

While the rapper’s slap left Rhodes visibly injured, the WWE star’s latest remarks indicate that their relationship remained positive behind the scenes.

Rhodes also made it clear that he would welcome another appearance from Scott in WWE, although no plans for the rapper’s return have been announced.