Randy Orton Pays Viral Wrestling Star’s $2,400 Wrestling School Tuition

Viral star T’Zaih, also known as Zy, recently shared on his Instagram stories that WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton stepped in to pay for his pro wrestling school tuition. Orton covered the full amount of $2,400, allowing Zy to pursue his dream of training as a professional wrestler.

T’Zaih wrote, “The Legend Killer just paid for my wrestling school tuition!

Was literally wondering how I was gonna pay for it.”

T’Zaih is well known for his “Be Like” videos, in which he impersonates a variety of wrestling personalities, including Randy Orton, Batista, The Boogeyman, Zack Ryder, Triple H, and Roman Reigns. He has also shared videos showcasing his training in the ring, including social media posts from his time at Test Of Strength Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Orton is scheduled to face off with his rival, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.