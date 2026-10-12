Monday, October 12, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Randy Orton Pays Viral Wrestling Star’s $2,400 Wrestling School Tuition

By
James Hetfield
-
Randy Orton in WWE
Randy Orton | WWE

Viral star T’Zaih, also known as Zy, recently shared on his Instagram stories that WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton stepped in to pay for his pro wrestling school tuition. Orton covered the full amount of $2,400, allowing Zy to pursue his dream of training as a professional wrestler.

T’Zaih wrote, “The Legend Killer just paid for my wrestling school tuition!

Was literally wondering how I was gonna pay for it.”

T’Zaih is well known for his “Be Like” videos, in which he impersonates a variety of wrestling personalities, including Randy Orton, Batista, The Boogeyman, Zack Ryder, Triple H, and Roman Reigns. He has also shared videos showcasing his training in the ring, including social media posts from his time at Test Of Strength Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Orton is scheduled to face off with his rival, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T’Zaih aka Zy (@btfo_zy)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved