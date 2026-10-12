Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. This episode will serve as the post-Money in the Bank show.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face Big Cass in a singles match, and The Judgment Day’s “Ms. Money in the Bank,” Liv Morgan, will also make an appearance. Additionally, we will receive a medical update on “The Young OG,” Je’Von Evans.

Previously announced for the show is WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable, who will defend his title against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix. Furthermore, The Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, will compete against the team known as 946, which includes Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.