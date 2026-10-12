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Historic WWE Intercontinental Championship Belt Auction Reaches $110,000

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE logo
WWE

A rare piece of WWE history is attracting significant interest among collectors, with an auction organized by podcast host Conrad Thompson reaching $110,000 in bidding as of October 12.

The item is the iconic WWE Intercontinental Championship belt associated with the late 1980s and early 1990s, including the legendary rivalry between Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

The championship is particularly remembered for the pair’s celebrated encounter at WrestleMania III in 1987, widely regarded as one of the most influential matches in WWE history.

Fans and collectors interested in the auction can find additional information, including bidding details, at WrestleManiaBelt.com.

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