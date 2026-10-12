Watch: WWE Releases Special Preview For Tonight’s RAW Main Event

WWE has released a special “Road To” video compilation on its official YouTube channel ahead of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Bossier City, Louisiana.

The video highlights the build toward a six-man tag team main event featuring The Usos and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline against Royce Keys and OTM of The 946.

Several other matches and segments have been advertised for the October 12 broadcast on Netflix.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable is scheduled to defend his title against Rey Fenix, while Rey Mysterio will face Big Cass in singles competition.

The show will also feature a medical update on Je’Von Evans following his involvement in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match over the weekend.

Additionally, newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is advertised to appear after capturing the championship at Money in the Bank.

Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match on Saturday to claim the title.

WWE Raw airs tonight at 8 PM ET on Netflix.