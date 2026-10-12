Spoilers: Planned Opening Segment For Tonight’s WWE RAW

A potential spoiler has emerged regarding the opening segment for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, which will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event.

According to an early internal rundown sheet, newly crowned Mr. Money in the Bank Penta is currently scheduled to open the October 12 broadcast from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Penta captured the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase over the weekend, earning a future opportunity to challenge for a WWE World Championship. His reported placement in tonight’s opening segment would give the Mexican star an opportunity to address his historic victory and potentially provide insight into his championship ambitions. However, the rundown remains preliminary, and WWE could make adjustments to the show’s format before the live broadcast.

Tonight’s episode will also feature several advertised matches and appearances following the events of Money in the Bank.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable is scheduled to defend his title against Rey Fenix, while Rey Mysterio will face Big Cass in singles competition. WWE is also advertising a medical update on Je’Von Evans, who was involved in several dangerous moments during Saturday’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is scheduled to appear following her championship victory over Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank.

The advertised main event will feature The 946 taking on Solo Sikoa and The Usos in six-man tag team action.

WWE Raw airs live tonight, October 12, at 8 PM ET on Netflix.

As always, the reported internal rundown is subject to change, and WWE has not officially confirmed Penta as the opening segment.