TNA Bound For Glory Results – October 11, 2026

TNA Wrestling presented Bound For Glory 2026 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The promotion’s biggest event of the year featured Leon Slater making history by defeating Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, Indi Hartwell capturing the Knockouts World Championship, Amazing Red returning to the top of the X-Division, two additional title changes, Frankie Kazarian winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and Erick Redbeard helping syX defeat The Hardys.

Aimée MaGee Performs the National Anthem

Following the three TNA Hall of Fame inductions during the Countdown pre-show, Aimée MaGee of Women of Rock performed the United States national anthem to open the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa

TNA’s referees wore new soccer-inspired jerseys designed by NBA star LaMelo Ball’s LaFrancé brand.

Eddie Edwards attempted to control the early exchanges, but Ricky Sosa used his speed to gain the advantage. Sosa landed a springboard moonsault in the ring and followed with a running knee on the floor.

Alisha Edwards distracted Sosa, allowing Eddie to knock him from the apron. Alisha then delivered a tornado DDT on the floor, giving Eddie an opportunity to take command.

Sosa recovered and caught Edwards with a hurricanrana from the floor before diving over the top rope. Back inside, Sosa connected with a springboard cutter for a near fall. Edwards responded with two clotheslines, a Tiger Bomb and a Tiger Driver.

Edwards prepared for the Boston Knee Party, but Sosa countered with a Michinoku Driver. As Sosa set up the Head Shot, Alisha entered the ring and attempted to interfere. Sosa caught her with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but the distraction allowed Edwards to connect with the Boston Knee Party.

Eddie became concerned about Alisha rather than immediately finishing the match. He later missed a moonsault, allowing Sosa to strike with two consecutive Head Shots and secure the upset victory.

Winner: Ricky Sosa via Pinfall

Sosa and Edwards shook hands after the match.

Leon Slater Addresses Nic Nemeth

Backstage, Leon Slater responded to Nic Nemeth’s comments about his age and lack of experience.

Slater acknowledged Nemeth’s 23-year career and worldwide experience but said the champion would be stepping into his world at Bound For Glory. He noted that Nemeth had never been a 22-year-old headlining the biggest show of the year.

Slater said he had pursued this moment since he was nine years old and was one victory away from becoming the youngest TNA World Champion in history.

TNA X-Division Championship Seven-Way Scramble

Amazing Red vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE vs. Cedric Alexander vs. KC Navarro vs. Rich Swann

Ryan Nemeth offered to shake hands with his opponents at the opening bell, but KC Navarro rejected the gesture and superkicked him.

Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander traded fast-paced offense before Fabian Aichner demonstrated his power by delivering a rolling Samoan Drop to Alexander and BDE simultaneously. Swann and BDE briefly joined forces against Amazing Red while Nemeth tried to avoid the action and pick his moments.

Swann connected with a 450-style foot stomp on Alexander and later hit Nemeth with a traditional 450 Splash. Several competitors then combined for a multi-person superplex from the turnbuckles.

Alexander planted Swann with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Elsewhere, Aichner caught Red during an attempted Blockbuster and transitioned into a brainbuster. BDE attempted a suicide dive, but Aichner caught him and slammed him onto the floor.

Navarro connected with Blessing in Disguise and appeared to have the championship won until Nemeth pulled the referee out of the ring. Navarro responded by wiping out Nemeth with a suicide dive.

Back inside, Red attempted a middle-rope Code Red, but Navarro initially blocked it. Red reversed their positioning, connected with a Spanish Fly and followed with the Code Red to win the match.

The victory gave Amazing Red his first X-Division Championship reign in 16 years.

Winner and new TNA X-Division Champion: Amazing Red via Pinfall

Following the match, Frankie Kazarian came onto the stage and congratulated Red with a fist bump.

Nic Nemeth Responds to Leon Slater

Nic Nemeth delivered his response ahead of the TNA World Championship main event.

Nemeth acknowledged that Slater was preparing for the biggest match of his life but said he had been competing in career-defining matches throughout his 23 years in professional wrestling.

The champion praised Slater’s talent but insisted the challenger could neither outperform nor defeat him. Nemeth encouraged Slater to bring everything he had, promising to take it all away and continue building his legacy as one of the industry’s best performers.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Allie and Kiera Hogan (c) vs. Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler imposed her submission-based offense on Allie during the opening exchanges, repeatedly throwing her around the ring. Baszler threatened to stomp on Allie’s elbow, but Allie escaped. Allie also paid tribute to the late Andy “The Butcher” Williams at several points during the match.

Zoey Serrano and Kiera Hogan exchanged offense before Baszler tagged herself back into the contest. The challengers began targeting Hogan’s leg and isolated her from Allie.

Hogan eventually fought back, with both women taking each other down with simultaneous clotheslines. Serrano pulled Allie from the apron and drove her into the steel steps, preventing Hogan from making the tag.

Hogan responded with a sunset-flip powerbomb to Serrano and finally reached Allie. Baszler made a blind tag and combined with Serrano for a pop-up knee strike. Baszler then trapped Allie in a choke and rendered her unconscious to capture the championships.

Winners and new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions: Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler via Submission

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Trey Miguel entered the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet at No. 1, followed by Avery Styles at No. 2. The two exchanged offense until Bear Bronson arrived third and used his size to overpower them.

Frankie Kazarian entered fourth wearing Michael Myers-inspired attire. Kazarian briefly worked alongside Styles against Bronson before Dutch entered at No. 5. The two heavyweights exchanged strikes until No. 6 entrant LJ Cleary delivered a middle-rope dropkick to both men and hit Bronson with a Poisonrana.

Gabby Forza entered seventh and immediately demonstrated her power, slamming Styles into Dutch before confronting Bronson. Bronson eventually eliminated Cleary.

Matthew Rehwoldt left the commentary desk to enter at No. 8. Rather than immediately joining the fight, Rehwoldt slowly removed his jacket and shirt while continuing to speak to Tom Hannifan through his headset.

Heather By Elegance entered ninth and quickly eliminated Rehwoldt after taking exception to his remarks about her height. Rehwoldt returned to commentary while Heather hid beneath the ring to avoid Forza.

Vincent entered at No. 10, bringing another member of The Righteous into the match. Harley Hudson followed at No. 11 and discovered Heather underneath the ring. Hudson later used a drop toe hold to send Forza into Bronson in the corner.

AJ Francis entered at No. 12, followed by Elijah at No. 13. Elijah immediately targeted Francis and connected with a tornado DDT.

Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance arrived at No. 14 and reunited with Heather. Elijah delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Heather before turning his attention to The Righteous.

The Home Town Man entered at No. 15 wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. Francis confronted him over his own history with the NFL team, but The Home Town Man responded by bodyslamming him.

Bronson eliminated Dutch and knocked Hudson from the apron. Dutch caught Hudson before her feet touched the floor and placed her back inside the ring, keeping her in the match.

Brian Myers entered at No. 16 and immediately hit Forza with a spear from the middle rope before turning Styles inside out with a clothesline. Mr. Elegance arrived at No. 17 and attempted a slingshot Codebreaker but slipped during the move.

Myers eliminated Vincent. M By Elegance then eliminated both Heather By Elegance and Harley Hudson before Forza threw M out of the match.

Elayna Black entered at No. 18 and hit Francis with a hurricanrana before striking Elijah with a knee. Bronson stopped her momentum with a clothesline, but Forza hoisted Bronson onto her shoulders and eliminated him.

Jada Stone was scheduled to enter at No. 19, but Ben Bishop interrupted her entrance. Bishop complained that he had waited years for an opportunity in TNA and declared that the promotion should be renamed “TBenA.”

Stone eventually reached the ring and eliminated Bishop with a hurricanrana. Myers then eliminated Stone, The Home Town Man eliminated Myers and Francis threw out The Home Town Man. Francis followed by eliminating Forza.

Joe Alonzo entered last at No. 20 and delivered a speech about winning the match and challenging for the TNA World Championship later that evening. His participation ended almost immediately when Styles eliminated him.

Styles eliminated Mr. Elegance with a Pele Kick but could not remove Francis. The broadcast temporarily lost commentary audio as Francis chokeslammed Black out of the ring.

Elijah nearly eliminated Francis, but Kazarian threw Elijah out instead. That left Kazarian, Francis, Miguel and Styles as the final four.

Styles attempted a springboard maneuver, but Francis shoved him from the ropes to eliminate him. Miguel then connected with a Canadian Destroyer before lifting Francis over the top rope.

With only Miguel and Kazarian remaining, the gauntlet portion ended and a traditional one-on-one match began. Miguel slipped while attempting an Asai moonsault, then tried the move again after regrouping. Kazarian avoided it and took control.

Kazarian slingshotted Miguel back into the ring and hit a Diamond Cutter for a near fall. After a series of pinning exchanges, Kazarian countered Miguel’s La Magistral cradle with another pinning combination to secure the victory.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Kazarian became the 2026 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner and earned the right to challenge for a TNA championship of his choosing.

TNA International Championship

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jason Hotch vs. John Skyler vs. Special Agent Zero

Tasha Steelz and Mila Moore accompanied the former Order 4 members to ringside.

Jason Hotch, John Skyler and Special Agent Zero immediately targeted Mustafa Ali, but their temporary alliance quickly collapsed.

Skyler avoided a charging Ali and sent the champion head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Ali attempted a baseball slide to the floor, but Hotch countered with a moonsault.

Zero stacked his opponents together and chokeslammed Hotch onto them. When Ali attempted a springboard maneuver, Zero intercepted him with a headbutt. Zero then sent Skyler’s legs crashing into Hotch before diving over the top rope onto all three opponents.

Zero prepared to chokeslam Ali, but Steelz instructed him to retrieve a table. Hotch and Skyler attempted simultaneous suicide dives, only for Zero to catch both men by the throat. With Zero occupied, Ali launched himself onto the group.

Hotch and Skyler placed Zero across the table at ringside. Steelz attempted to intervene, but Moore struck her with a high heel and positioned her on the table beside Zero. Ali climbed to the top rope and delivered a 450 Splash to the floor, sending Zero and Steelz through the table.

Back inside, Hotch and Skyler briefly embraced after taking out Ali before turning against each other. Skyler delivered a double Canadian Destroyer to Hotch and Ali, while Zero recovered and press-slammed Moore onto the apron.

Zero brought the bottom section of the steel steps into the ring. Ali sent him head-first into the steps after they were positioned in the corner. Hotch then superplexed Ali from the steps and delivered a Whirly Bird Powerbomb to Zero.

Hotch hit Zero with a double foot stomp. Ali followed with a 450 Splash onto Hotch and appeared to have retained the championship, but Hotch kicked out and immediately trapped Ali in a crucifix pin to win the title.

Winner and new TNA International Champion: Jason Hotch via Pinfall

Hotch celebrated his second International Championship reign with his wife and daughter at ringside.

TNA Knockouts World Championship with Mickie James as Special Guest Referee

Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

Xia Brookside pulled Indi Hartwell over the top rope by her hair, leading to a physical exchange on the floor.

Brookside repeatedly argued with special guest referee Mickie James and eventually removed a turnbuckle pad. James attempted to restore it and nearly missed Hartwell rolling Brookside up.

Hartwell avoided a running knee in the corner and began building momentum. Brookside escaped an attempted top-rope maneuver, but Hartwell brought her back into the ring.

After Hartwell missed a diving elbow, her arm struck the Knockouts World Championship belt. Brookside capitalized with an eye poke and later struck James, prompting the Hall of Famer to retaliate.

Brookside sent Hartwell into the exposed turnbuckle and connected with Dark Side for a near fall. She attempted to add insult by using the Mickie-DT, but Hartwell countered and drove Brookside into the exposed corner.

Hartwell landed a top-rope elbow and followed with the Hurts Donut to capture the championship.

Winner and new TNA Knockouts World Champion: Indi Hartwell via Pinfall

“Platinum” Max Caster vs. Moose

Moose offered Max Caster a handshake at the opening bell, but Caster slapped his hand away and taunted him.

Caster gained control by sending Moose shoulder-first into the steel steps. He used a chair as a platform for a dropkick and later countered Moose by backdropping him onto the steps.

Caster stopped the referee’s count because he did not want a count-out victory, giving Moose time to recover. Moose returned to the ring and mounted a comeback that included a superplex.

Caster remained competitive and climbed to the top rope for the Mic Drop. Moose raised his knees to block the attack before connecting with a Spear for the victory.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

Moose showed respect afterward by raising Caster’s hand.

Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Call Your Shot Plans

A replay highlighted Matthew Rehwoldt’s brief appearance in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and Frankie Kazarian’s eventual victory.

Backstage, Kazarian said his decision would not be based solely on personal ambition but also on the future of TNA Wrestling. Kazarian revealed that when he officially calls his shot, he intends to team with Avery Styles and challenge for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Hardys vs. syX

Before the match, Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw destroyed a table with axes. A graphic noted that Matt Hardy had broken 2,134 tables throughout his career.

syX attempted to ambush Matt and Jeff Hardy at the opening bell, but the legendary brothers quickly turned the fight around. Sawyer was thrown onto an upside-down steel chair, while Shaw was hip-tossed onto another chair.

The action moved over the barricade, through the crowd and into the concourse. Shaw was slammed onto a merchandise table containing Hardy Boyz items, while Jeff slid down a railing and clotheslined Sawyer.

Shaw absorbed a DDT on the floor as Matt and Jeff arranged tables below a balcony. Jeff climbed to the elevated position and delivered a Swanton Bomb onto Shaw through the tables.

The Hardys attempted a cover, but Sawyer knocked the referee down to interrupt the count. The fight briefly returned to the ring before moving back toward the entrance ramp.

Matt and Jeff retrieved two ladders and more tables. They positioned tables against the ladders and placed Sawyer and Shaw across them.

Before The Hardys could launch their next attack, Erick Redbeard made a surprise appearance and assaulted both brothers, sending them crashing through the tables.

With Redbeard’s assistance, syX dragged The Hardys into the ring. Sawyer and Shaw hit Jeff with a suplex-powerbomb combination before Sawyer powerbombed Shaw onto both Hardys. syX covered them to secure the victory.

Winners: syX via Pinfall

Santino Marella Places The Hardys in Charge of TNA Impact

Backstage, Santino Marella announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy would be placed in charge of the upcoming episode of TNA Impact.

Marella said he would take a hands-off approach and leave the show’s responsibilities to The Hardys. He also addressed Daria Rae’s continued absence, saying he had enjoyed her time away from TNA and hoped her suspension would last indefinitely.

TNA World Championship

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

Nic Nemeth attempted an early small package before Leon Slater responded with mounted punches in the corner. Nemeth cut him off and dragged his face across the top rope, but Slater answered with a thrust kick and springboard back elbow.

Slater sent Nemeth to the floor and prepared for Big Play Slater, but the champion moved. Slater adjusted by launching himself onto Nemeth before connecting with a Superman Forearm from the ring steps.

Back inside, Nemeth hit the Fameasser for a near fall and followed with the Rude Awakening for another two-count. The champion targeted Slater’s left knee and applied a sleeper hold.

Slater fought to his feet, but Nemeth pulled him down by his hair. The challenger created another opening with a standing enzuigiri, single-leg dropkick and running corner boot.

Nemeth avoided a crossbody, but Slater rebounded with a spinning heel kick and Frog Splash for a near fall. Nemeth prevented him from climbing again and reapplied the sleeper.

Slater powered to his feet with Nemeth on his back and dropped him to break the hold. When Slater climbed the turnbuckles, Nemeth shook the ropes and attempted a superplex. Slater countered, sent Nemeth crashing to the mat and hit Utopia for another close two-count.

After both men exchanged counters, Nemeth delivered a stalling DDT. A struggle near the ropes left Nemeth on the floor and Slater’s neck caught across the top rope.

Nemeth returned to the ring and hoped for a count-out, but Slater beat the referee’s count at nine. The two traded strikes until Nemeth connected with a superkick for a near fall.

Nemeth delivered a succession of elbow drops and added another from the top rope, but Slater countered the cover into a crucifix pin for two. Nemeth responded with the Stroke and another Fameasser, but Slater refused to stay down.

Another superkick from Nemeth was answered by Slater’s scissor kick. Slater climbed to the top and landed the Swanton 450, but Nemeth kicked out moments before three.

Slater attempted a second Swanton 450, only for Nemeth to raise his knees. The champion rolled him up for two and connected with the Danger Zone, but Slater became one of the few wrestlers to survive the move.

Nemeth attempted another Danger Zone. Slater countered with a Blue Thunder Bomb, sending Nemeth retreating to the floor. Slater followed with Big Play Slater and returned the champion to the ring.

After connecting with a splash, Slater climbed the turnbuckles and delivered another Swanton 450. This time, Nemeth could not escape the pinfall.

At 22 years old, Leon Slater defeated Nic Nemeth to become the youngest TNA World Champion in history.

Winner and new TNA World Champion: Leon Slater via Pinfall