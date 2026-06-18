Cyndi Lauper Getting Her First WWE Action Figure

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, WWE alumnus and Grammy Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper is set to receive her own action figure set from Mattel Creations, debuting at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. This new WWE Elite Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era 3-Pack will include not only Lauper but also “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Captain Lou Albano.

The 3-Pack commemorates the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Era and highlights Lauper’s memorable appearance on Piper’s Pit in June 1984. The set will be available for purchase starting July 23rd at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on MattelCreations.com, as well as in person at SDCC 2026 for attendees at the Mattel Booth.

In a statement on her website about the upcoming release, Lauper said, “I’ve always believed in the magic of bringing music, personality, and storytelling together, and my time at WWE was exactly that. It’s incredible to see Mattel honor the bold, classic style of the ’80s while connecting with today’s fans, and this 3-pack brings that energy back to life for a whole new generation.”

Additionally, Lauper appeared in a video reacting to her new action figure, which was provided by PWInsider.

The legendary Cyndi Lauper reacts to getting her first ever @WWE action figure from @Mattel as part of SDCC. @RingsideC @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/K8c9YEz9KJ — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) June 17, 2026

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and so can you with this SDCC exclusive! Cyndi Lauper, Captain Lou Albano, and Rowdy Roddy Piper are on their way as a 3-pack that you’ll be able to get at SDCC and from Mattel Creations on July 23rd.#ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/xohUcREM7E — Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) June 17, 2026