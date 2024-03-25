D-Von Dudley Explains How Different TLC Matches Are Today Compared To The Past

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how different TLC Matches are done today than in the past.

D-Von Dudley said, “I think we could. We’d be a lot smarter with some of the things that we would do now today as opposed to back then, we were young, didn’t give a damn, we threw our bodies around and that’s just the way it was. But now, we would be more cautious on how we would do things, certain risks we probably wouldn’t take, but we would make up for that with whatever we’d decide to do to make up for it.”

On holding on tight to the belts during their TLC Match with Edge and Christian and The Hardy:

“I have a hold on that ring so tight that I wouldn’t care, you could have shot me in the chest and I wasn’t letting go, but Jeff was going to test that theory to see if it was true. He was kicking for dear life, and I always said like, ‘What the hell, did I do something to you?’”

