D-Von Dudley On Meeting CM Punk For The First Time At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics including how he met CM Punk for the first time at WrestleMania 40.

D-Von Dudley said, “This past weekend at WrestleMania, me and my wife and kids, we were in the elevator and Dominik [Mysterio] comes in.” “I’d known Dominik for a long time, even when I was producing. Then all of a sudden the next stop was CM Punk. He looked at me, I looked at him. I was like, ‘Yo, what’s going on, man?’ He was like, ‘D-Von! Hey!’ I was like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you, man. I’ve never met you before.’”

“And I told him the whole story of how he met Bubba [Ray Dudley] first, and I said, ‘But don’t worry about it. I’m the better looking of the Dudleys.’ He kind of cracked and smiled. I was like, ‘No, all jokes aside, pleasure meeting you, man.’ He came off as one of the most pleasant guys I think I’d ever met.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.