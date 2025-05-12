Bianca Belair Shares How She Met Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared the heartwarming story of how she met her husband and fellow WWE star Montez Ford, crediting WWE for changing her life both professionally and personally.

During her appearance on What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, Belair revealed that the couple’s relationship blossomed after first meeting at the WWE Performance Center.

“I met him in WWE, so when I say WWE completely changed my life, it completely changed my life,” Belair said.

At the time, Ford had already been at the PC for about a year when Belair arrived. Her first impression was immediate.

“I remember walking into the PC. I saw him, and I told my friend at the time, ‘Oh God, that is a beautiful man,’” she recalled.

The spark between them fully ignited after Ford returned from injury and joined a group sushi outing with other trainees.

“He walked in and we just automatically clicked, and we never left each other ever since then,” Belair shared.

Their relationship moved quickly from there.

“All of a sudden, we were moving in together… We looked at each other, and I [thought], ‘Did we talk about this? I guess we go together,’” she laughed.

A year later, the pair got engaged. One year after that, they tied the knot, officially becoming one of WWE’s most beloved power couples both in and out of the ring.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)