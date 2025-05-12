Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For John Cena’s Next Match

After successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena may already have his next challenger lined up — and it’s someone who once called him a “childhood hero.”

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, Cena is scheduled to face R-Truth in approximately two weeks, with the bout expected to take place at the upcoming edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, from Tampa, Florida.

The seeds for the match were planted at Backlash when R-Truth attempted to save Cena from a potential punt kick by Orton. Instead, he was dropped by an RKO before Cena capitalized and retained the title. However, the post-show press conference added fuel to the fire, as Cena shockingly put R-Truth through a table — a move that stunned fans and hinted at a darker edge to the 17-time world champion’s ongoing heel persona.

While it remains unconfirmed whether the Undisputed WWE Title will be on the line in Tampa, the scheduled match will be the duo’s first televised singles clash in nearly 14 years. Their last one-on-one encounter occurred in June 2011 on WWE Raw, when R-Truth scored a rare victory over Cena in a Tables Match.

Interestingly, R-Truth has long cited Cena as one of his biggest inspirations. If the match takes place, it will mark a full-circle moment — albeit a tense one — as Cena continues his historic (and reportedly final) run with WWE. Cena’s father, John Cena Sr., recently revealed that his son’s farewell match is planned for December in his hometown of Boston.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the potential John Cena vs. R-Truth showdown and all things WWE.