WWE Files New Trademark For “King Of The Lucas”

WWE has filed a new trademark that could hint at upcoming creative plans, possibly involving a new character, event, or promotional branding.

On May 11, 2025, WWE officially submitted a trademark application for the phrase “King of the Lucas.” The filing was made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under the standard classification for “entertainment services,” a category that typically covers a wide spectrum of professional wrestling-related activities.

According to the filing, the trademark is intended to cover:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing an online community portal for fans; fan club services; organizing events for sports and entertainment purposes; production of multimedia programs; online newsletters and blogs featuring sports entertainment.”

While the exact nature of “King of the Lucas” is unclear, the phrasing has already sparked speculation. WWE has a history of filing trademarks ahead of storyline launches, new character introductions, or branded events.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as further information becomes available on this mysterious new WWE trademark.