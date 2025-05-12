Backstage News On WWE Plans For John Cena’s Title Reign

Following his controversial title defense at WWE Backlash 2025, a new report has surfaced detailing WWE’s creative direction for Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, whose record-breaking 17th World Title reign appears far from over.

According to Fightful Select, internal sources within WWE claim that Cena is expected to remain champion well into the summer, with the intention of centering major upcoming storylines and Premium Live Events around the Cenation Leader.

Cena won the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes with the help of musician Travis Scott. At Backlash, he retained against Randy Orton in St. Louis following outside interference from Nick Aldis and R-Truth, further cementing his slow-burn heel turn.

The report also noted that Cena’s current run was foreshadowed as early as the 2025 Royal Rumble, when he teased turning on Jey Uso. WWE is said to be taking their time with Cena’s character development, exploring his evolution into a more complex, potentially antagonistic role before deciding whether he will eventually return to being a beloved fan favorite.

Many fans and insiders still expect Cody Rhodes to be the one to ultimately dethrone Cena, possibly at SummerSlam or a later event. Rhodes has been off TV since his controversial loss at WrestleMania but is rumored to return imminently.

Stay with PWMania.com for the latest on Cena’s reign and updates on Cody Rhodes’ status.