D-Von Dudley Says He Recently Had A Stroke

D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes), who has been working as a backstage Producer for WWE, stated in November that he was dealing with health issues but didn’t go into further details.

During his latest Table Talk, D-Von revealed that he had suffered a stroke:

“I’m doing alright. I’m getting stronger and stronger each day. I was denying it and wasn’t saying anything before, but I’ll let it out now. I had a stroke and now I’m doing so much better. I’m back to my normal self almost.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)