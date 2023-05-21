D-Von Dudley Says There Is No “Dudley Boyz Beef” With Bully Ray

There is no Dudley Boyz beef.

D-Von Dudley squashed rumors to the contrary during a recent appearance on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On rumors of issues with Bubba Ray Dudley and how they are fine doing their separate business ventures: “It might have been on me because I said, somebody asked me would, you know, we see the Dudley Boyz, I did an interview. They said, would we see the Dudley Boyz back together? And I said, No. Because at that time, I had a stroke, my back was giving out on me, and I spoke the truth. I said no. I said, because I can’t do it anymore. I said, but here’s the deal. Bubba is still doing his thing, and I’m doing my thing as a producer. So, he’s doing his thing, and I’m doing mine. So, we’re separating, we’re going our separate ways and doing our own thing and we’re happy doing that. But just because I said that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s animosity between us. You know, are there things that I didn’t agree with? Yes. Are there things that he didn’t agree with me? Absolutely. But guess what, we squashed it, whatever that little disagreement was, and we’re, and we’re together, but we would never apart.”

On a potential Dudley Boyz reunion and how despite the fact he can’t do some moves, he can still do the 3-D: “Is there a possibility for the Dudley Boyz to ever get back into the ring again? I’ll put it this way. I can say yes and I can say no. And I’ll say this, in terms of like I told Bubba, I said, you know, the only thing is, I don’t know about going up on the top rope and doing a Wazzup no more. I say because, you know, I don’t know how much my back, I’m not willing to put my back at risk like that. There are certain moves that I would have to fix. A 3D would be great, I could do a 3D no problem.”

