D-Von Dudley Speaks Out On His Sons Wrestling In AEW

During his recent Table Talk podcast, WWE Producer D-Von Dudley commented on his sons wrestling in AEW:

“I would like to say thank you to AEW for having my boys be a part of their organization. I love it. They are keeping the Dudley Boyz alive and well that the legacy lives on through TNT. Thank you to AEW for having them there and doing those dark matches. Like I told my boys and I said on social media, now is your time to shine. Now is your time to go out there and all the haters that will say things negative about you, ignore them. They have been saying that about your father for years and I’m in the Hall of Fame and I have a ring. Not only that but I’m a producer for the WWE and am one half of the greatest tag team in the history of this business. You are going to have negative people that say negative things. Let them say it. The thing is, they wish they can do what you do.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)