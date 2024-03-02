Dakota Kai Turns Against Bayley On WWE SmackDown

Bayley and Dakota Kai competed in a tag team match against Asuka and Kairi Sane on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The match was hyped as Dakota’s return to the ring following an injury.

Bayley was double-teamed, and when she attempted a tag, Dakota turned on her by jumping off the apron. The match was thrown out, but Damage CTRL continued to attack Bayley. Women’s Champion Iyo Sky fired a shot at Bayley and celebrated alongside the rest of Damage CTRL.

You can check out a clip from the segment below: